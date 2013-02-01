Experimental Drug May Fight Type 1 Diabetes

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, March 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Just two weeks of treatment with an experimental drug can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes by several years, researchers report.

The drug, called teplizumab, is already under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on earlier evidence of its effectiveness.

If it gets the green light, it would become the first drug approved for delaying type 1 diabetes in high-risk people.

In the earlier study, researchers found that two weeks of teplizumab infusions typically held the disease at bay for two years, versus a placebo.

In this latest follow-up, the investigators found that half of patients given teplizumab were still diabetes-free five years later, versus only 22% of the placebo group.

At the outset, patients in the study, most of whom were younger than 18, were almost certain to develop type 1 diabetes: They had a relative with the disease and were already harboring "auto-antibodies" in their blood, which is a sign the immune system was beginning to attack the body's own cells.