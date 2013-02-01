Begin Diabetes Screening at 35 if Obese, Overweight

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Screening for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes in people who are overweight or obese should start at age 35 instead of 40, an expert panel now says.

Such screening should continue until age 70, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine.

"Health care providers can help people improve their health by screening those who are overweight or obese for prediabetes and diabetes," said task force member Dr. Michael Barry, director of the Informed Medical Decisions Program and the Health Decision Sciences Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"Screening and earlier detection can help prevent prediabetes and diabetes from getting worse and leading to other health problems," Barry said in a task force news release. He is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

One expert said the age change could make a real difference.