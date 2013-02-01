Coming Soon: Once-a-Week Insulin Injections?

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, March 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Daily insulin jabs can be the bane of existence for people who live with type 2 diabetes, but an investigational once-weekly insulin shot may be a game changer for these folks.

While the research is still in its early stages, the new drug called basal insulin Fc (BIF) is given once a week and appears to be just as effective at controlling blood sugar (glucose) as insulin degludec, the gold standard once-a-day shot.

The once-a-week shot is as safe as insulin degludec and may be better at reducing risk for dangerous low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) throughout the day and night, the new study showed.

The major benefit of once-weekly insulin is that more people will be willing to comply with the treatment, said Dr. John Buse, chief of endocrinology and director of the Diabetes Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Better compliance prevents complications of diabetes, including heart disease, vision loss and kidney problems, he added.