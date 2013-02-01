Lockdowns Gave Boost to Type 1 Diabetes Control in Kids

By Robert Preidt

TUESDAY, March 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Blood sugar levels in youngsters with type 1 diabetes improved during Britain's first national COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, researchers say.

"Children and families found it easier to manage this disease when they were forced to stay at home. This helps us to understand the pressure that is put on patients and families when trying to live normal busy lives with activities outside of the home," said lead researcher Dr. Neil Lawrence, of Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Sheffield, England.

The research team compared how well 180 children and teens in two U.K. communities controlled their type 1 diabetes in the 12 weeks before and the 12 weeks after the lockdown began on March 23, 2020. The investigators found a significant improvement in blood sugar levels after the start of the lockdown, when children were home.

The youngsters' average long-term blood sugar measurement (HbA1C) fell, and blood sugar readings were less variable and more often in the range that researchers asked them to achieve (3.9 to 10 mmol/L).