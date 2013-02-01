More Years With Type 2 Diabetes, Higher Dementia Risk

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The younger people are when they develop type 2 diabetes, the higher their risk of dementia later in life, a new study suggests.

Many studies have pointed to links between diabetes and higher dementia risk. Experts say it's likely because diabetes can harm the brain in a number of ways.

Now, the new findings suggest that younger people with diabetes may be at particular risk down the road.

At age 70, the study found, people who'd recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes had no greater risk of dementia than those without diabetes. The picture was different for people who'd been diagnosed over 10 years prior: They had double the risk of dementia, versus diabetes-free people their age.

That may simply be because they've lived with diabetes for years.

"Younger age at onset of diabetes implies longer duration, which allows all the adverse effects of diabetes to develop over a longer period," said senior researcher Archana Singh-Manoux. She is a research professor with the University of Paris and the French national health institute INSERM.