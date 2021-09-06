Blood Sugar Control in Diabetes Getting Worse: Study

June 9, 2021 -- Fewer adults with diabetes in the United States have well-controlled blood sugar or blood pressure now compared with 10 years ago, a trend that should be a “wake-up call," say the authors of a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine

The researchers analyzed data from five large health and nutrition surveys of Americans in the past 20 years, called National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys.

They aimed to find how many people with diabetes met the three recommended ABCs of good diabetes control:

A1c, a measure of blood sugar control: less than 7%

Blood pressure: less than140/90.

Cholesterol (non-HDL cholesterol, or "bad" cholesterol): less than 130.

From 1999 to 2010, diabetes control was improving, but since then progress has stalled.

In the most recent survey, done from 2015 to 2018, only 22% of people with diabetes had all three measures under good control.