Best Blood Sugar Meds for Type 2 Diabetes

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You have type 2 diabetes, and you are already taking an old standby drug, metformin. But you still need help controlling your blood sugar levels. Which medication would be the best?

New research pitted several diabetes drugs against each other and came up with an answer: The diabetes drugs Lantus and Victoza were better at controlling blood sugar over time than Amaryl or Januvia.

"We've known that type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease, and these medications, in general, do not reduce or obliterate progression, and that the ability of these medications to slow the rise in glucose varies amongst them," explained Dr. Steven Kahn, a professor of medicine, metabolism, endocrinology and nutrition at the University of Washington in Seattle. He is a member of the executive committee that oversaw the trial.

The goal was to see which of these drugs kept average blood sugar levels in the recommended target range, at an A1C level of less than 7%. A1C blood tests are a standard means of gauging long-term blood sugar control.