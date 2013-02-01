Expert Panel Lowers Routine Screening Age for Diabetes to 35

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The recommended age to start screening overweight and obese people for diabetes will be lowered by five years from 40 to 35, the nation's leading panel of preventive health experts has announced.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has decided an earlier five years of testing could help detect more people who have prediabetes, said Dr. Michael Barry, vice chair of the USPSTF.

That would give those folks a chance to avoid full-blown diabetes by adopting a healthier diet, exercising more often and losing weight, said Barry, director of the Informed Medical Decisions Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Diabetes is "a major risk factor for heart attacks and strokes, but also the leading cause of blindness and kidney failure in the United States, and a major reason behind limb amputations," he said. "No one would say this isn't important."

About 13% of American adults — 34 million people — have diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.