Intermittent Fasting Can Cut Your Risk of Diabetes, Heart Disease

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In terms of healthy eating, timing is everything.

That's the word from researchers who claim the time of day that you eat may be just as important for your health as what you eat.

Having your meals in a consistent window of 8 to 10 hours may help prevent and manage chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, according to the authors of a new study published online Sept. 22 in the journal Endocrine Reviews.

"People who are trying to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle should pay more attention to when they eat as well as what they eat. Time-restricted eating is an easy-to-follow and effective dietary strategy that requires less mental math than counting calories," said researcher Satchidananda Panda, from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, Calif.

"Intermittent fasting can improve sleep and a person's quality of life as well as reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease," Panda said in a journal news release.

