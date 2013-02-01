Targeted Blood Sugar Level With Diabetes May Help Prevent a 2nd Stroke

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – For people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal blood sugar target to prevent another one or a heart attack, a South Korean study finds.

To determine average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months, the study team used the hemoglobin A1C test.

"We know that having diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of having a first stroke," said study author Dr. Moon-Ku Han, of Seoul National University College of Medicine. "But our results indicate that there is an optimal blood sugar level that may start to minimize the risk of having another stroke, a heart attack or other vascular problems, and it's right in the 6.8% to 7% range."

The study included more than 18,500 people with diabetes (average age: 70) who were admitted to the hospital for an ischemic stroke -- one caused by a blood clot.



Participants had an average A1C of 7.5%. Anything above 6.5% typically shows diabetes, while levels below 5.7% are considered normal.

