March 4, 2022 -- Everyone knows that insulin prices in the United States are ridiculously high and unaffordable to many people with diabetes, but nobody has done anything about it -- until now.

Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization governed by health systems and philanthropies, announced Thursday that it plans to manufacture and sell generic insulin at a steep discount to current market prices. The generic insulin will carry a recommended price of no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges, according to Civica.

In contrast, Eli Lilly’s Humalog cost $269 per vial in 2017, according to Mike Magee’s book Code Blue: Inside America’s Medical Industrial Complex. In 2019, Lilly introduced lispro, the generic equivalent of Humalog, pricing it at $137 per vial or $265 for five pen cartridges. Those prices dropped this year to $82.41 for individual vials and $159.12 for a pack of five pens.

Other insulin makers with similarly high prices include Sanofi and Novo Nordisk.