March 14, 2022 -- A new clinical trial is using digital tools to teach underserved communities how to keep type 2 diabetes in check.

Researchers at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita are looking for 70 Black residents in Wichita, KS, who have uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes, a long-term disease that hinders your body’s natural flow of insulin. The CDC says about 13% of all U.S. adults have diabetes, with type 2 making up 90% to 95% of all cases.

People in the study will go through “eDECIDE,” an online version of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s “DECIDE” program, developed by Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD, a professor at the Institute of Health System Science at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

Through problem-solving training, education, and other resources, DECIDE aims to empower patients to take control of their illness. For example, users learn more about diabetes and different terms related to the illness -- like A1c and blood glucose monitoring -- and how to have a positive approach to diabetes-related problems, such as forgetting to take your medication.