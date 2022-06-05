Vegan Diet Aids Weight Loss in People With Diabetes

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Are you overweight or struggling with type 2 diabetes? Try going vegan, researchers suggest in a new data review.

Vegan diets are high in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and seeds and have no animal-derived foods.

The meta-analysis of 11 studies published through March 2022 that included a total of nearly 800 people found that following a vegan diet for at least 12 weeks helped people lose weight and lower their blood sugar, more so than a Mediterranean diet, different diabetes diets or portion-controlled diets did.

Compared with the other diets, vegan diets significantly reduced weight (an average of 9 pounds) and body mass index or BMI (a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters, or kg/m2) by -1.38 kg/m2.

The researchers found even greater reductions in body weight and BMI when they compared vegan diets to a normal diet (16.3 pounds and -2.78 kg/m2, respectively) than when comparing other diets to a normal diet (6 pounds and -0.87 kg/m2).