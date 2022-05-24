Type 2 Diabetes Speeds Aging in the Brain

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Type 2 diabetes is linked to memory and thinking problems, and a new study suggests it's because the disease makes the brain age faster.

Looking at data from 20,000 middle-aged and older adults, researchers found that -- consistent with past studies -- people with type 2 diabetes generally did worse on tests of memory and thinking skills than those without diabetes.

Beyond that, MRI scans revealed differences in brain regions related to those skills: People with diabetes had more tissue shrinkage -- akin to a 26% acceleration in normal brain aging.

It's well-known that brain tissue gradually shrinks as we age, with certain areas withering more and faster than others.

The new findings show that people with diabetes have atrophy in the same brain areas as other people their age, said senior researcher Lilianne Mujica-Parodi. But that aging effect happens faster.

"It's like losing 10 years," said Mujica-Parodi, a professor at Stony Brook University School of Medicine in New York.