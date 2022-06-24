Oct. 14, 2022 -- Patients with type 2 diabetes achieve much better control of their blood sugar if they participate in mind-and-body-practices such as yoga, a new study shows.

While past research has been done specifically for yoga, this study, published online recently in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine, also looked at the benefits of other mind-and-body practices for these patients, including qi gong and meditation.

The study is "the first to show that there is a very consistent effect [on hemoglobin A1c, a marker of diabetes] regardless of which modality you use,” says one of the researchers, Richard Watanabe, PhD.

“So I think one of the important messages ... is that any sort of mind-body intervention seems to be helpful, which makes this a much more flexible tool than telling a patient that they should [just] do yoga,” says Watanabe, who is a professor of population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.