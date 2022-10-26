Oct. 26, 2022 – Trapper Haskins, a 45-year-old musician with type 1 diabetes, says the price of insulin is a constant stressor in his life. The Nashville resident takes two types of insulin daily and sometimes must ration the medicine because his insurance plan caps how much of the pricey drug he can receive each month. Insulin "isn’t like a high blood pressure medication,” he says. “Some days you need more, and then you get to the end of the month and you’re afraid you’ll run out.”

Research shows that among people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, about one in four must ration their supplies due to cost. In general, most people with diabetes need two or three vials of insulin a month. Each vial can cost hundreds of dollars, meaning patients’ costs could easily reach $1,000 a month.

“The price of insulin has tripled in the last 10 years, and it’s creating a national crisis,” says Lizheng Shi, PhD, a professor of health policy at Tulane University in New Orleans. .