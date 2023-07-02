Vitamin D Could Be Weapon Against Type 2 Diabetes

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements are typically used to guard against bone loss and fractures, but new research offers up another possibility: For folks with pre-diabetes, they may help lower the chances of a full diabetes diagnosis.

Across three clinical trials, investigators found that vitamin D supplements were modestly effective in curbing the risk of pre-diabetes progressing to type 2 diabetes. Over three years, just under 23% of study patients using vitamin D developed diabetes, versus 25% of those given placebo pills.

On average, the study found, supplements lowered the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes by 15%.

"It's pretty clear vitamin D has a moderate effect on reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, if you're at high risk," said lead researcher Dr. Anastassios Pittas, of Tufts Medical Center, in Boston.

The findings do not apply to people at average risk of the disease, he stressed, and it's still unclear what the optimal dose of vitamin D is for people with pre-diabetes.