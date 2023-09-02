Common Plastics Chemical Tied to Higher Diabetes Risk in Women

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Chemicals found in plastic personal care products, kids’ toys, and food and drink packaging could be raising the risk of type 2 diabetes among women, new research suggests.

To study the impact of these chemicals, known as phthalates, researchers followed just over 1,300 U.S. women for six years to see if exposure contributed to the incidence of diabetes.

About 5% of the women developed diabetes during the study period.



The researchers found that white women exposed to high levels of some phthalates had a 30% to 63% higher chance of developing diabetes. The harmful chemicals were not linked to diabetes risk in Black or Asian women.

Exposure to these endocrine-disrupting chemicals has previously been associated with reduced fertility and other endocrine disorders.

"Our research found phthalates may contribute to a higher incidence of diabetes in women, especially white women, over a six-year period,” said Sung Kyun Park, an associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, in Ann Arbor.