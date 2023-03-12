Diabetes, Tooth Loss Can Be Double Trouble for Aging Brains

WEDNESDAY, March 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Diabetes is a known risk factor for mental decline and dementia. Paired with total tooth loss, the potential harm to the brain is even more significant, new research indicates.

The findings highlight the importance of good dental care and diabetes control in aging adults, said Bei Wu, lead author of a new study of nearly 10,000 adults.

“Access to dental care for older adults, especially those with diabetes, is really important,” said Wu, vice dean for research at the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing and co-director of the NYU Aging Incubator in New York City.

The American Diabetes Association recommends regular dental checkups for anyone with diabetes -- "but how many people are following that and how many clinicians are recommending this?” Wu said.

On its own, poor oral health, especially gum disease and tooth loss, has also been linked to cognitive impairment and dementia.

Wu notes that researchers are now beginning to understand how oral health, diabetes and cognitive decline may exacerbate one another.