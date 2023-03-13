April 20, 2023 -- Drinking sugar-sweetened beverages increases the risks of cardiovascular disease and death in people with type 2 diabetes, but switching to coffee, tea, or low-fat milk might lower these risks.

That’s the finding of a new U.S. study where researchers examined data on almost 15,500 people with type 2 diabetes from two major studies. They found that those who drink the most sugary beverages had a 20% increased risk of death from any cause ("all-cause death") and a 25% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, compared with those who drank the least amounts of these products.

The research, publishedin The BMJ on Wednesday, also showed that drinking coffee, tea, plain water, and low-fat milk reduced the risk of all-cause death, and that switching from sugar-sweetened drinks to those beverages lowered mortality.

“Overall, these results provide additional evidence that emphasizes the importance of beverage choices in maintaining overall health among adults with diabetes,” wrote senior author Le Ma PhD, of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and colleagues.