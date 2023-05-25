Best Time of Day to Exercise for Type 2 Diabetes

TUESDAY, May 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you're one of the millions of folks living with type 2 diabetes, you know that regular exercise can help you keep your blood sugar in check.



Now, new research suggests that working out in the afternoon may help maximize these benefits.

The new study wasn’t designed to say how, or even if, exercising in the afternoon is better for blood sugar control, but researchers have some theories.

“If we exercise after a meal, it may be more beneficial than after fasting, and if you exercise in the afternoon, it is likely after a meal,” said study author Jingyi Qian. She is an associate physiologist and associate director of the medical chronobiology program at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

By contrast, folks who work out in the morning may not eat breakfast until after they are finished.

This doesn’t mean that you should skip your workout if you can’t find time in the afternoon, Qian cautioned. “The best time to exercise is whenever you can and wherever you can.”