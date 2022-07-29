Are You Getting Enough Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is well-known for being important for bone health. It’s also been studied for its possible link to a lower risk of a wide variety of conditions. But even though you can get vitamin D from food, supplements, or spending time in the sunshine, many people don’t get enough of it. Why? Maybe you don’t get enough of it from your diet. Other things that affect your body’s ability to make vitamin D include the season, time of day, where you live, air pollution, cloud cover, sunscreen, body parts exposed, skin color, and age. Dermatologists recommend using sunscreen and getting vitamin D from food and supplements rather than risk the harmful rays of the sun.

Role of Vitamin D Vitamin D is naturally present in few foods. But it’s in many fortified foods. Since 1930, virtually all cow's milk in the U.S. has been fortified with 100 IU of vitamin D per cup. Food makers fortify other foods such as yogurt, cereal, and orange juice.

Ideally, vitamin D is added to a food or beverage that contains calcium. Vitamin D is needed for maximum absorption of calcium from the intestine, helping to build strong bones and teeth. "Vitamin D deficiency is associated with low bone mass and osteoporosis, which is estimated to affect 10 million adults over the age of 50 in the U.S.," says Atlanta rheumatologist Eduardo Baetti, MD. He says many of his patients – especially elderly and dark-skinned people – have low levels of vitamin D because the sun is not a reliable source.