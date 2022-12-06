What You Should Know About 10 Popular Dietary Supplements

Not everyone needs a dietary supplement, but they can help some people. “Supplements can’t take the place of a healthy diet,” says Carol Haggans, a registered dietitian with the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements. Unlike drugs, supplements aren’t for preventing or treating illness or disease. But like drugs, they can have side effects. Though many of these things are naturally in foods, more isn’t always better – even for vitamins and minerals, Haggans says.

What Are Dietary Supplements? In addition to vitamins and minerals, supplements include: Microbials (probiotics)

Herbs (echinacea)

Botanical compounds (curcumin)

Amino acids (lysine) Dietary supplements can come in pills, gummies, powders, bars, and liquids.

Who Needs Nutritional Supplements? If you have a chronic disease or condition and can’t get the nutrients you need from food alone, or don’t have access to certain foods, a supplement may be an option. You may need more or less of a certain substance based on other health conditions. That’s when taking a supplement may help, says Monique Richard, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.