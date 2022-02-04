Expert Q&A: Losing the Baby Weight

Gaining weight is essential during pregnancy. Once the baby arrives, it's going to take some time -- potentially a year or longer -- to get back to your pre-pregnancy weight. Having a baby changes everything - including losing weight. It's different after giving birth than at other times, especially if you are breastfeeding your baby. When you're ready to lose baby weight, how can you do it in a healthy way while you're taking care of yourself and your little one? Here's advice from Elizabeth Ward, MS, RD, an expert in pregnancy, lactation, and kids' nutrition, and author of Expect the Best.

How much weight is OK to gain during pregnancy? It takes lots of calories and good nutrition to support the growth and development of a new life, so it is very important that you eat a healthy diet when you are pregnant. But you also need to be careful not to gain too much or too little weight. Most doctors base their recommendation of weight gain on the weight of the mom before pregnancy. Women with a normal BMI (body mass index) should gain anywhere between 25 and 35 pounds, and up to 45 for twins. Overweight women may be able to safely gain between 15 and 25 pounds, but should not use pregnancy as a time to diet or lose pre-pregnancy weight. Check with your doctor to determine if it is safe for you to gain less or more than the recommended range. Pregnancy is a very personal journey, and what is most important is to take care of yourself, eat a healthy diet, and make sure you take your prenatal vitamins to ensure you get all the nutrients you need for you and your baby.