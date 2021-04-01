Healthier 2021: Laura's Ready to Make Some Changes

2020 was a wild ride. And for many of us, healthy eating, exercise, and self-care habits went flying off the rails.

If you’re feeling ready to get back on track, we’re with you. Three of our editorial team members are making big changes in the New Year, and they’ve offered to take us along for the ride. For the next few weeks, we’ll be following Laura as she ditches her sugar habit and jump starts her fitness routine, and we’ll be rooting for our dynamic dieting duo, Bill and Mark, as they work hard to drop pounds and improve their health. Here’s to a Healthier 2021!

By Laura J. Downey

It’s a new year, and I’ve got to make some changes.

I’ve done it before. A couple of years ago, before I turned 40, I told myself enough is enough. The time for hiding behind oversized clothing and people in photos had come to an end. So I joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and committed to the program. Twelve months later, I lost 23 pounds. Although I didn’t hit my goal weight, since then, I’ve been trying to keep the weight off.

When COVID-19 surfaced in the U.S., I stopped going to boot camp classes and started taking walks in the neighborhood. As much as I enjoy the fresh air, I’m definitely not pushing myself as much as I would with a trainer shouting, “Drop and give me 20 push-ups, Laura!” Months later, my body just doesn’t feel the same as it used to, and in the past few weeks when I’ve gotten on the treadmill to run, I could barely get through 5 minutes. Before March 2020, I was able to run 15 minutes straight.

Being at home more meant finding things to occupy my time. I started baking treats like brownies, shortbread cookies, and cakes to cheer people up. I would drop off the goodies to friends who were having a hard time coping with the pandemic. It put a smile on their faces but ended up putting the pounds on me because I started eating whatever I didn’t give away. I had to ask myself if I was eating because I really wanted something sweet or if I was eating out of boredom.