Strawberries are good for your whole body. They naturally deliver vitamins, fiber, and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols -- without any sodium, fat, or cholesterol. They are among the top 20 fruits in antioxidant capacity and are a good source of manganese and potassium. Just one serving -- about 8t strawberries -- provides more vitamin C than an orange.

This member of the rose family isn’t really a fruit or a berry but the enlarged receptacle of the flower. Choose medium-sized ones that are firm, plump, and deep red; once picked, they don’t ripen further. First cultivated in ancient Rome, strawberries are now the most popular berry fruit in the world. In France, they were once regarded as an aphrodisiac.

Strawberry Salad With Grilled Shrimp

Makes 4 servings

Salad:

2 cups baby spinach, rinsed and dried

2 cups arugula, rinsed and dried

2 cups strawberries (about 1 pt), hulled and sliced

2 oz crumbled goat cheese

3 tbsp pecans, toasted and chopped