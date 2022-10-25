When you think about fat, you might picture it as your body’s insulation layer or storage for extra calories. But fat plays a much bigger role in the body. And if you assume that all fat is unhealthy, it's time to update your thinking. Fat is found throughout the body: inside your nerves and bones, around your heart and blood vessels, and even behind your eyeballs. We need it to function and survive. “Think of fat as a mastermind in our bodies,” says Silvia Corvera, MD, a professor at the UMass Chan Medical School. “When things affect fat, it affects our entire body.”

The Function of Fat Body fat, or adipose tissue, is a complex organ. It contains fat cells, nerves, immune cells, and connective tissue. Its main job is to store and release energy, depending on the body’s needs, says Susan K. Fried, PhD, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Fat responds to signals like the hormone insulin, which tells adipose tissue to store fat. “There are also nerves that go from your brain to your fat and say, ‘Hey, we don’t have enough energy here. Can you liberate some fat because other cells in the body need it?’ ” Fried says.