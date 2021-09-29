What Is Allulose?

Allulose is a rare sugar that naturally occurs in fruits like figs and raisins. “It’s about 70% as sweet as sugar,” says Anthony DiMarino, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic. “So a little less sweet than normal sugar.”

Basic sugar (called sucrose) is the most well-known form of sweetener. But there are many other types of sugar that are in or added to foods. There are simple sugars, called monosaccharides, which contain a single sugar molecule. These include glucose, fructose, galactose, ribose, and xylose. And then there are disaccharides, which are two sugar molecules bonded together, like sucrose, lactose, and maltose.

Allulose is a monosaccharide. It has 90% fewer calories than sucrose, which makes it virtually calorie-free. Researchers have recently found ways to produce allulose on a larger scale, which may allow it to become a popular sweetener in the future.