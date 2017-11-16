Eating Greens May Boost an Aging Brain

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- People who eat leafy green vegetables every day may maintain a sharper mind as they age, a new study suggests.

The researchers found that, compared with people who rarely ate leafy greens, those who had at least one serving a day showed slower brain aging. It was as if they'd shaved 11 years off their age -- as far as their brain function was concerned.

The findings, published in the Dec. 20 online edition of the journal Neurology, do not prove that greens, per se, slow down brain aging.

"You can't make that kind of conclusion based on studies like this," said Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer's Association. Rather, the study results suggest an association between the two.

But the findings do add to the bigger picture, Fargo said. He was not involved in the research.

There is growing evidence of how important diet and other lifestyle factors are to healthy brain aging, he said.

When it comes to food, leafy green vegetables -- like spinach, kale and collard greens -- have stood out from the pack, according to Martha Clare Morris, the lead researcher on the study.

Her team wanted to dig into the nutrients that might be involved, said Morris, a professor at Rush University Medical Center, in Chicago.

The investigators found that certain nutrients -- including vitamin K, folate and lutein -- seemed to largely account for the link between leafy greens and slower brain aging.

However, that does not mean that people should skip the vegetables in favor of popping supplements, both Morris and Fargo stressed.

Based on research so far, Morris said, "it's really the food sources of these nutrients that seem to be important."

Food provides a complex balance of nutrients that is not replicated in a pill, she explained. Plus, the array of foods in a person's diet matters. For example, Morris said, some nutrients in leafy greens are better absorbed when eaten with fat -- like an oil-based salad dressing.

The study involved 960 adults, aged 58 to 99, who answered questions about their diets and lifestyle. The study participants were also given standard tests of memory and other mental skills.