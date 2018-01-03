Mediterranean, DASH Top Best Diets List

Jan. 3, 2018 -- Fruits, vegetables, whole grains.

That’s the winning trio found in both top diets from the 2018 U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of diets.

This year, the Mediterranean and DASH diets tied for first place in the best diet overall category.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension. It emphasizes eating whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, and limiting salt. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute came up with it to help people lower their high blood pressure. The Mediterranean diet also emphasizes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, with moderate alcohol intake. Both include lean proteins such as chicken or fish.

The magazine also ranked both as easiest to follow, with the Mediterranean diet claiming first place and the DASH diet fourth. Both also tied for first place as best for people with diabetes and claimed top spots in some of the other categories.

This year, the publication ranked 40 different diet plans. It based the rankings on input from an expert panel of the country's top nutritionists, dietary consultants, and doctors who specialize in heart health, weight loss, and diabetes.

Besides best overall, the categories were:

Best commercial diets

Best weight loss diets

Best fast weight loss diets

Best diets for healthy eating

Easiest diets to follow

Best diets for diabetes

Best heart-healthy diets

Best plant-based diets

The experts considered how easy a diet is to follow, the likelihood of both short-term and long-term weight loss, and how effective it is against heart disease and diabetes.

There is no single diet that is best for everyone, says one of the experts, David Katz, MD, director of the Yale University/Griffin Hospital Prevention Research Center. The best one, he says in a statement, is ''one that can be adopted, managed and sustained over time."

Another expert not involved in the rankings applauded the focus on healthy, not fad, diets.

"2018 seems to be starting off as the year of fad diets, so it is good to see the U.S. News Best Diet list recognizes that to achieve weight loss, and be healthy, an eating plan needs to be flexible, well-balanced and maintainable," says Connie Diekman, director of university nutrition for Washington University in St. Louis.