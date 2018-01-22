You've Lost the Weight. How Soon Before It Comes Back?

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you've just shed a lot of pounds, you might want to hold off on buying a new wardrobe full of "thin" clothes.

That's because new research finds that lost weight starts creeping back almost immediately after a diet stops.

"We noticed that individuals transitioned from a weight loss intervention immediately to weight gain," said Kathryn Ross, of the University of Florida, Gainesville, College of Public Health and Health Professions.

As to why weight started to come back so quickly, Ross said, "There are a lot of different reasons. There's not an easy answer."

It may be that people need a specific maintenance intervention where the focus shifts from how to lose weight to how to maintain that loss.

Ross said people also need to understand how challenging the environment is, and how it's geared to weight gain because of the easy and seemingly endless access to high-calorie foods.

People also get a lot of positive reinforcement when they're losing weight. Family and friends probably comment on what a great job the dieter's doing. Once weight loss is done, however, no one pats you on the back and says, "Hey, great job maintaining your weight!" said Ross, an assistant professor in the clinical and health psychology department.

There are also physiologic and metabolic changes that may make it easier to regain weight if you're not following some sort of dietary plan, said dietitian Samantha Heller. She's with NYU Langone Health in New York City.

"Weight loss and maintenance are tough," Heller said. "Bodies like hanging on to weight. And when dieting, if you're too hungry, our bodies think no food is available. So the body encourages you to eat more."

Heller said one way to counteract this is to lose weight slowly, by making healthy changes.

"Your weight loss and maintenance need to be sustainable forever. When you are very focused on creating healthy eating habits, you can maintain those habits even on vacation," she explained. "It doesn't mean you can't try new foods, but you do have to watch your portions."