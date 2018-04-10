Strawberries Number 1 (Again) On the ‘Dirty Dozen’

April 10, 2018 -- Strawberries once again top the annual ''Dirty Dozen" list of produce found with the most pesticides.

And once again, experts not involved in the report say they worry the list will discourage people from eating fruits and vegetables, especially people on budgets who view higher-priced organic produce as unaffordable.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG), a nonprofit organization focused on human health and the environment, issues the “Dirty Dozen” report each year. EWG researchers this year found that more than 98% of samples of strawberries, along with spinach, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and apples, had residue of at least one pesticide. A single sample of strawberries had 20 different pesticides.

It's no surprise that strawberries again lead the list, says Sonya Lunder, MPH, senior analyst with EWG and a researcher of this year's report. Over the years, she says, "the list itself doesn't change much.''

This year's "Dirty Dozen" includes the same 12 fruits and vegetables as last year's list, with a few trading places. The 2018 list, in descending order, is: