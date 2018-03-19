Limit Alcohol To One Drink a Day: Study

April 13, 2018 -- A new study says adults should limit their alcohol consumption to one drink a day, which is lower than drinking guidelines in the U.S. and many other countries.

The researchers warned that adults who exceed the one-drink-a-day limit can expect to die at a younger age than those who do not, the Associated Press reported.

Current U.S. guidelines recommend no more than seven drinks a week for women, but 14 drinks a week for men, the Associated Press reported.

A 40-year-old man who drinks as much as the U.S. guidelines allow could expect to live one to two years less than one who has a maximum of seven drinks a week, according to the study in the Lancet medical journal.

The researchers analyzed 83 studies that were conducted in 19 countries and included nearly 600,000 people who drank alcohol.

"What this is saying is, if you're really concerned about your longevity, don't have more than a drink a day," David Jernigan, an alcohol researcher at Johns Hopkins University who was not involved in the study, told the AP.