Keto's Fans Boost Controversial Diet's Profile

July 9, 2018 -- As a 41-year-old trucker who delivers crude oil cross-country, Jose Sandoval was hardly the type to keep up on the latest celebrity diets.

But when a co-worker mentioned he’d slimmed down by “going keto,” Sandoval -- a father of four who was pushing 300 pounds -- perked up.

He’d already followed doctor’s orders to limit fat and eat more vegetables and grains, but his weight was stagnating, and his diabetes was getting worse. So in January, after reading a stack of books about the ultra-high-fat, ultra-low-carb diet, Sandoval traded his morning cereal for butter-infused coffee, gave up his homemade tortillas and starchy vegetables, and began piling on the avocados, bacon, and oils.

“I don’t get hungry. I have more mental clarity. And I have so much energy,” says Sandoval, now a buff 230 and off his diabetes medication.

Nearly a century after Mayo Clinic doctors came up with it as a last-ditch therapy for epileptic children, the ketogenic diet is back and hitting the mainstream, lauded as everything from a quick way to drop pounds to a promising therapy for neurological problems.

Statistics showing just how many people are on the diet are hard to find. But Google searches for “ketogenic” have increased nearly eightfold in 5 years, inspired by endorsements from celebrities like Halle Berry and Vanessa Hudgens. Netflix even rolled out a new film, The Magic Pill, which covers people using the diet for everything from treating autism to fighting cancer.

Not surprisingly, the diet has also drawn criticism, with some calling claims about its far-reaching health benefits “patently ridiculous” and potentially harmful.

Even advocates caution that the diet, while effective for certain problems, is not for everyone, and it’s not easy.