Low Carb, High Carb, Bad Carb: How Much is Best?

Sept. 7, 2018 -- Carbohydrate confusion is rampant, and the latest research isn’t helping to clear it up.

Carbs have been vilified as the culprit behind weight gain in several trendy diets like Keto and Whole 30. But the headlines about one recent study were enough to unnerve even the most dedicated low-carb fan: '' ‘Low-Carb’ Diet May Up Odds for an Early Death'' was one of the scarier ones.

But another recent study by Harvard researchers found a higher chance of premature death in both low-carb eaters and high-carb eaters.

These conflicting findings point to a larger problem with carb research, experts say. Carbohydrate studies are plentiful, but agreement about the best way to eat carbs -- and how much of them we need on a daily basis -- is rare.

"The confusion is major at this stage," says Connie Diekman, director of university nutrition at Washington University in St. Louis and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "People don't know what carbs are, how much they need."

So, what should you do about carbs -- go low, high, or stay in the middle? What's healthy and what’s moderate carbohydrate intake anyway? And which amount of carbs will help you lose weight and live longer? Or is that an impossible dream?