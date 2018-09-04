Menu Calorie Counts Are Changing The Way We Order

FRIDAY, Sept. 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- With roughly 40 percent of Americans now obese, new research finds that one strategy may be helping Americans stay slim: calorie counts on restaurant menus.

Following the passage of the Affordable Care Act of 2010, chain restaurants with 20 or more franchises must now list a meal's calorie count on their menus and order boards.

And some cities and states -- including New York City, Philadelphia and Seattle, and all of California, Massachusetts and Oregon -- have gone a step further, imposing broad calorie label mandates in full-service restaurants.

Now, a snapshot of the ordering habits in two full-service, sit-down restaurants suggests the legislative moves are having an impact.

"We conducted an experiment with over 5,500 diners in real-world restaurants and found that calorie labels led customers to order 3 percent fewer calories," said study author John Cawley. The drop amounted to about 45 fewer calories consumed per meal.

"This was due to reductions in calories ordered as appetizers and entrees," he added, with little change seen in the calorie count of either drinks or desserts.

That second finding struck Cawley, a professor in the departments of policy analysis and management, and economics at Cornell University, as surprising.

"Before we started, I expected that people would reduce calories in desserts, but they didn't," he said.

Why?

"In interpreting that, it's important to remember that people will change their behavior when the information is new or surprising," he explained. "People may have already known that desserts are high-calorie and not cut back, but been surprised by the number of calories in appetizers and entrees, and so reduced calories there."

Cawley calculated that over a three-year period, the calorie cut would lead to weight loss in the range of one pound.

"Not large," he acknowledged, "but it's also a cheap policy, and philosophically it's attractive to allow people to make informed decisions."

What's more, "the vast majority of people support having calorie labels on menus, and those who were exposed to them expressed even higher support," he added.