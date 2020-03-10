Want More Easy Protein? Go Eat A Bug

Dec. 6, 2018 -- Farrah Bauer was debating which ice cream topping she should order when she saw it. Or rather, them. Chocolate-covered crickets.

They were a short-lived option on the ice cream parlor's menu, but that night of indulgence many years ago was the start, Bauer says, of her insect-eating phase

Bauer, 42, of Southern California, still indulges regularly. Crickets remain her favorite, “even if not chocolate-covered," but she's also tried a variety of other insects. "Chocolate-covered scorpion tastes just like a Nestle Crunch bar," she says. She's also enjoyed mealworm, baked and lightly seasoned.

Bauer is in the minority, at least in the United States. But the movement to encourage consumption of insects -- and to make it not weird, but a common practice (as it already is in other parts of the world) -- is clearly underway. Among the signs: