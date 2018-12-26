Does a New Year Mean a New You? Not So Fast

Dec. 26, 2018 -- It’s the headline on all too many magazine covers this time of year: New year, new you. But do you have to become a whole new person just to make positive changes in your life?

Research suggests that a whopping 46% of New Year’s resolution-makers break those promises to themselves by mid-year. But, psychologists say, you’re more likely to stick to those goals when they’re realistic.

“It’s not all or nothing. When you make doable, achievable small changes, you get the satisfaction of being successful at your goals and you get the motivation that comes with that,” says Alisha Chasey, a registered dietitian who runs Innocent Indulgence in Phoenix, AZ. “Every little step matters. It all adds up.”

So if you want to be a fitter, healthier you in 2019 with changes you can actually make, do this, not that.