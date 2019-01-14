Eat What You Want and Still Slim? Thank Your Genes

THURSDAY, Jan. 24, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- While some people fight the "battle of the bulge" for a lifetime, others seem to effortlessly stay slim. And now scientists say it all boils down to genetics.

Certain DNA helps decide whether weight gain is a torment or not for people, British researchers report.

"It's easy to rush to judgment and criticize people for their weight, but the science shows that things are far more complex," said study leader Sadaf Farooqi.

Instead, "we have far less control over our weight than we might wish to think," said Farooqi. She's a professor at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science at the University of Cambridge.

One U.S. expert agreed.

"We stigmatize people based on weight and subconsciously blame them for not taking care of themselves," said Dr. Mitchell Roslin, chief of obesity surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "We state they lack willpower, but instead, this study shows that the most thin and the heaviest have genetic dispositions that control their body weight."

Of course, any number of factors affect weight, including eating habits and exercise levels. But some people stay thin despite unhealthy lifestyles, while others struggle with overweight and obesity despite their best efforts, the British team noted.

Prior studies on "obesity" genes have focused on people who were already overweight or obese.

But the new study also focused on thin people (those with a body mass index of 18 or below), trying to discover why they often have an easier time staying slim.

To do so, the Cambridge group analyzed the DNA of more than 1,600 thin, healthy Brits. They then compared that data with the genetics of nearly 2,000 severely obese people and more than 10,000 normal-weight people.

The investigators spotted several common gene variants already linked with obesity. They also found new genetic regions tied to severe obesity, and some others linked to "healthy thinness."

The researchers then added up the contribution of the different genetic variants to calculate each person's "genetic risk score."