Yo-Yo Dieting Can Take a Toll on Your Heart

THURSDAY, March 7, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A lot of people struggle to maintain their ideal weight, but repeatedly losing and regaining pounds -- known as yo-yo dieting -- probably won't do your heart any favors.

A new study found that women who lost at least 10 pounds, but then put that weight back on within a year, were more likely to have risk factors for heart disease. The more times someone went on a yo-yo diet, the worse their heart health.

Yo-yo dieting also wasn't helping women keep their weight in a healthy range. The study found that yo-yo dieters were 82 percent less likely to be at an optimal weight.

"Weight cycling is extremely common -- the range was zero to 20 cycles -- and a history of one or more episodes of weight cycling was associated with a poorer health score," said study author Brooke Aggarwal. She's an assistant professor of medical sciences at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

The study included almost 500 women in the New York City area. Their average age was 37. Nearly two-thirds were from racial or ethnic minorities.

The average body mass index (BMI) of women in the study was 26 -- slightly overweight. BMI is a rough estimate of a person's body fat based on height and weight measurements. A normal BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Overweight is between 25 and 29.9, and over 30 is considered obese.

Almost three-quarters of the women reported yo-yo dieting at least once.

The researchers checked the women's heart health using the American Heart Association's "Life Simple 7" recommendations. These seven factors are thought to be a measure of how well people control their heart disease risk factors. The seven measures include eating healthily, exercising regularly, losing weight, quitting smoking, and managing blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Women who had ever yo-yo dieted were 51 percent less likely to have a moderate total score on Life's Simple 7. They were 65 percent less likely to have a score that rated optimal, the study found.