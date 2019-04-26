Study: Body May Recover From Bursts of Overeating

MONDAY, May 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- It's almost time for long summer weekends and backyard barbecues. And you may be wondering if a day or two of burgers and beers does any long-term damage to your body.

A new Australian study suggests that if you normally have a healthy lifestyle, you can relax and enjoy the feasts. The study found that the body adapts and quickly bounces back from an occasional day of gluttony.

"If you normally have a healthy diet and get plenty of physical activity, don't feel too bad about occasionally overeating," said study author Glenn Wadley. He's an associate professor from Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition in Burwood.

But the study doesn't give you license to binge every weekend.

"From a health perspective, short-term overeating is really best confined to infrequent special occasions, like during festivals and holidays. We aren't advocating that binge eating is OK," Wadley said.

Obesity has been rising in the United States and other parts of the world for decades. Wadley and the study's lead author, Dale Morrison, wondered what impact short-term overeating might have on the body's metabolism. More specifically, they wanted to see how the body handled a short-term spike in blood sugar (glucose) levels, and whether that temporary change in eating patterns had any lasting effect.

"We had hypothesized, based on earlier studies, that the liver would be impaired first by short-term overeating, and then skeletal muscle (which soaks up much of the glucose following a meal) would be impaired much later with chronic overeating," said Wadley.

To test this theory, the researchers recruited eight healthy young men (average age 22). The study team had them overeat for five days to simulate how people often eat during the holidays. After the short-term trial, the young men participated in a 28-day trial to model typical chronic overeating.

The diets were high in carbohydrates -- about 55% -- with 30% fat and 15% protein. During the overeating portion of the study, the diet included chocolate, meal replacement drinks and potato chips to add about 1,000 calories a day to the diet.