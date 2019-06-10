Purely Elizabeth Recalls Granola Products

May 20, 2019 -- A range of gluten-free granola products have been recalled by Purely Elizabeth because they may contain foreign matter such as glass, plastic or rocks.

All of the recalled products contain cashews. The company said no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, CBS News reported.

The products were sold online and at major retailers across the United States.

The recalled products include: 16-ounce packages of Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 8551400002946 and best by dates of Nov. 30, 2019 and Dec. 3, 2019; eight-ounce packages of Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 855140002700 and best by date of Oct. 19, 2019; eight-ounce Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 855140002724 with best by dates of Oct. 17, 2019 and Dec. 12, 2019; and Pumpkin Spice w/Ashwagandha Superfood Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 810589030158 and best by date of Dec. 7, 2019.

Consumers should not eat any of the recalled products, but instead should contact Purely Elizabeth for free replacement. For more information, call 720-242-7525, Ext 106.

