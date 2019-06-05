FDA Tests Find Toxic Chemicals in Food

June 5, 2019 -- The FDA for the first time has tested food on grocery store shelves for a class of risky grease- and stain-repelling chemicals that are known to stick around in the body and the environment for a long time.

The chemicals, called polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFASs, were found in samples of sweet potatoes, pineapples, chocolate milk, baked goods, and meats. The highest levels of PFAS compounds were found in a sample of chocolate cake with chocolate icing.

The results of the tests were presented on a poster displayed at a recent environmental toxicology conference in Helsinki, Finland. Someone attending the conference took photos of the poster and emailed them to environmental activists in the United States, who then alerted reporters.

The poster concludes that in most cases, the levels of contaminants found in food would not be a concern for health. That conclusion is based on an FDA safety assessment that did not provide details on how it was reached. Independent experts disagree.

“We think it is a big deal,” says Tom Neltner, chemicals policy director at the Environmental Defense Fund in Washington, D.C. “It’s FDA sampling showing not just contamination of food around hot spots, but contamination of food you’re going to buy in stores that nobody would suspect were contaminated,” he says.

“These concentrations in contaminated food are really highly elevated,” says Philippe Grandjean, PhD, an adjunct professor of environmental health at Harvard who co-directs the STEEP Center, a federally funded project to study the chemicals. STEEP stands for Sources, Transport, Exposure and Effects of PFASs.

“I think FDA needs to take action right now, first of all to monitor this better to figure out how big is this problem across the country,” Grandjean says. “This clearly shows it’s not just a drinking water issue. It’s also a food issue.”

Linda Birnbaum, PhD, director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program, says she was surprised to learn of the food testing results from news reports instead of through her government partners. She, too, says the FDA’s conclusions were troubling.