We Eat, Drink, Breathe 70,000 Plastic Bits a Year

WEDNESDAY, June 5, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Extremely tiny bits of plastic: They're in your food and drink, and even in the air around you.

Now, new research calculates that the average American consumes more than 70,000 particles of these "microplastics" every year -- and even that's likely an underestimation, the scientists noted.

Your microplastic intake might be even higher if you choose products that have more plastics involved in their processing or packaging -- including bottled water, the research team said.

Just how harmful is all this plastic in your body? That's still unclear, said one expert unconnected to the new study.

"It's certainly concerning," said Dr. Kenneth Spaeth, chief of occupational and environmental medicine at Northwell Health in Great Neck, N.Y. "I think the best we can say is perhaps there's minimal harm here, but I think there is a possibility the harm could be extensive."

Other recent studies have shed light on the ubiquity of microplastics in people's bodies.

For example, one report out of Austria found that the average human stool sample contained at least 20 bits of microplastic. In another study, microplastic was found in 90% of samples of common table salt.

However, it's tough to accurately calculate the amount of plastic people consume, noted the lead author of the new study, Kieran Cox. That's because the 26 studies used in the evidence review involved food sources that only reflect about 15% of people's daily diet, he noted. Cox is a Ph.D. candidate with the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.

The researchers added that a person's microplastics consumption rises based on personal food choices they make. For example, a person who only drinks bottled water could be ingesting an additional 90,000 microplastics annually, compared with just 4,000 microplastics for someone who only drinks tap water.

That shows how "simple choices may drastically alter your exposure to plastics," Cox said.

Microplastic particles are incredibly tiny, less than 130 microns in diameter. For comparison, a human hair has a diameter of about 50 microns.