More Evidence Fried Food Ups Heart Disease Risk

THURSDAY, July 11, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Check out the menus at any county fair -- corn dogs, fried Oreos, even fried butter -- and you'll quickly see that Americans love fried foods. But yet another study suggests that it's time to put that corn dog down.

The study found that eating fried foods increased the risk of heart attack and stroke. And the more fried foods you eat, the greater your risk.

People who ate fried foods one to three times a week had a 7% higher risk of heart attack and stroke compared to those who ate fried foods less than once a week. For those who ate fried foods daily, the risk jumped to 14% higher.

Registered dietitian Dana Angelo White said she wasn't shocked by the findings, because this isn't the first study to report a connection between fried foods and poor health outcomes.

"Eating small amounts of something fried isn't the end of the world, but the more you eat of fried foods, the worse it is for you," explained White, who wasn't involved with the study. She's an associate professor at Quinnipiac College in Hamden, Conn.

Frying foods is a common method of cooking in the United States, the study said. Yet previous research has linked fried foods to chronic illnesses, such as type 2 diabetes, heart failure, obesity and high blood pressure. A study released in January reported that women who ate more than one serving of fried food a week increased their risk of heart disease and early death.

The current study, led by Jacqueline Honerlaw, of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Massachusetts Veterans Epidemiology Research and Information Center, was large, including nearly 155,000 military veterans. They were mostly men (90%) and their average age was 64.

Honerlaw and her colleagues asked study participants about the foods they ate, including fried foods. Just under half said they ate fried foods less than once a week. About a third had fried foods one to three times a week. Only a small group -- about 5% -- said they ate fried foods daily.