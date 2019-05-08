Dole Baby Spinach Recalled

Aug. 12, 2019 -- Some Dole baby spinach products have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall is for 6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag, lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019.

"This product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves," the company noted in the news release.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the recalled products, according to the company. It advised anyone with the recalled baby spinach to throw it away.

For more information, consumers can call Dole at 1-800-356-3111.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

