Weaver Frozen Chicken Patties Recalled

Aug. 19, 2019 -- About 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand chicken patty products have been recalled by Tyson Foods Inc. due to possible contamination with foreign matter, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

"The material involved was pieces from a mechanical seal or gasket," a spokesperson for Tyson Foods told CBS MoneyWatch. The company did not say how many consumers had complained.

The 26-oz resealable plastic bags of frozen, fully-cooked Weaver Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat were sold across the United States.

They were made on Jan. 31, 2019 and have a best if used by date of "Jan312020" and lot codes 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600. The establishment number "P-13456" is printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.

The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness after eating the products should contact a healthcare provider, FSIS advised.

For more information, consumers can contact Tyson Foods at 1-855-382-3101.

