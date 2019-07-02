'Fast and Feast' Diet Works for Weight Loss

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Tired of that spare tire?

Low-calorie diets work, but can be difficult to follow. A much simpler approach to losing weight might be to just stop eating every other day.

It's called alternate-day fasting (ADF). As the name implies, you starve yourself by fasting one day and then you feast the next, and then repeat that pattern again and again.

In just the month-long trial of the ADF diet, study volunteers lost more than seven pounds.

That weight loss occurred even though people on the ADF diet ate about 30% more on the days they were allowed to eat than they normally would. Even with that extra food on feast days, the study volunteers still consumed fewer calories overall because of their fasting days, the researchers explained.

"This is an easy regimen -- no calculation of calories -- and the compliance was very high," said the study's senior author, Frank Madeo, a professor of molecular biology at Karl-Franzens University of Graz, in Austria.

Madeo said the researchers didn't study how the ADF diet might compare to other types of intermittent-fasting diets or to a more typical lower-calorie diet. He said that the ADF study didn't appear to have any impact on the immune system (at least in this short-term study), but that diets that simply rely on lower caloric intake may dampen immune system function.

Why does intermittent fasting work?

"The reason might be due to evolutionary biology," Madeo suggested. "Our physiology is familiar with periods of starvation followed by food excesses." It's only in recent history that humans have had such an abundance of food that they need to restrict calories to maintain weight, he added.

Intermittent-fasting diets have gotten a lot of attention in the past few years. A number of celebrities, like Beyonce and Jimmy Kimmel, are rumored to use intermittent fasting to lose weight.

There are a number of variations for fasting besides ADF. Some people eat as usual for a set number of days per week, and then may fast or eat very little during the rest of the week. Some people restrict the number of hours they eat in the day, eating only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as an example.