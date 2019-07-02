Could Red Wine Boost Your 'Microbiome'?

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A little pinot noir now and then might help keep the bacteria in your tummy healthy and happy, a new study suggests.

As little as one glass of red wine a week can increase the diversity of the good bacteria in your microbiome, which can help lower bad cholesterol and keep your weight down, researchers say.

"The more people drink, the higher the diversity. But even small amounts, such as one glass of red wine every week, shows a benefit," said study first author Caroline Le Roy. She's a research associate in the department of twin research and genetic epidemiology at King's College London.

Le Roy cautioned that while the findings in the study were robust, they can't prove that red wine improves the microbiome, only that the two are associated.

It's not the alcohol that has this effect, but rather the polyphenols in red wine. Polyphenols help feed the good bacteria in the microbiome, the researchers explained.

Polyphenols are also found in fruits and vegetables, and include antioxidants.

For the study, Le Roy and her colleagues looked at the effect of beer, cider, red wine, white wine and whiskey on the gut microbiome of 916 female twins.

Only red wine resulted in a more diverse microbiome, the investigators found.

The microbiome is a collection of bacteria in the gut that has an important role in health. A healthy microbiome helps digest food and keeps some diseases at bay.

An unhealthy microbiome can lead to poor functioning of the immune system, weight gain and high cholesterol, Le Roy said.

A microbiome with lots of different bacteria is a healthy microbiome, she added.

Le Roy's team found that red wine improved the number of different bacteria in the microbiome, compared with those who didn't drink wine.

The researchers were able to confirm their findings in three other groups in Britain, the Netherlands and the United States, which brought the total number of participants to nearly 3,000.

Moreover, the results remained constant even after accounting for factors such as diet, socioeconomic status and age.