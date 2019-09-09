Kroger Yellowfin Tuna Steaks Linked to Poisoning

Sept. 9, 2019 -- Multiple people in more than dozen states developed scombroid poisoning after eating yellowfin tuna steaks bought at Kroger stores, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

People who bought yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger stores in AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MO, MS, NE, OH, SC, TN, VA and WV with sell by dates from August 29, 2019 to September 14, 2019 should throw them away or return them to the store, the FDA advised.

It said that Kroger removed all yellowfin tuna steaks from stores in those states on Sept. 5 and began notifying customers about the problem.

Scombroid poisoning is caused by eating fish that has not been properly refrigerated or preserved, resulting in high levels of histamine. Symptoms usually develop within a few minutes to an hour after eating contaminated fish and usually resemble an allergic reaction, such as flushing of the face, headache, heart palpitations, itching, blurred vision, cramps, and diarrhea.

Symptoms can be treated with antihistamines. Even without treatment, people usually get better within 12 hours, according to the FDA.

If you suspect scombroid poisoning, contact a health care providers, the agency advised.